Occupiers had hidden self-propelled artillery piece in hangar amongst civilian equipment, but drone operators from "Dovbush’s Hornets" unit destroyed it. VIDEO

Soldiers from the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces spotted a Russian self-propelled artillery piece that the occupiers had attempted to conceal in a hangar amongst civilian and construction equipment.

According to Censor.NET, the enemy self-propelled artillery unit was spotted by pilots from the brigade’s artillery reconnaissance battery, after which the target’s coordinates were passed on to the operators of strike drones from the ‘Dovbush Hornets’ unit.

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Following its detection, two precision strikes were carried out against the self-propelled artillery unit. The first hit the target, whilst the second completely disabled the vehicle.

As a result of the strike, the Russian self-propelled artillery unit was destroyed and will no longer be able to be used against Ukrainian forces.

The video was published by soldiers of the 68th Separate Jaeger Brigade of the Airborne Assault Forces on their Telegram channel.

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