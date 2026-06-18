Critical Patriot missiles are arriving in Ukraine, - Rutte

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that a steady stream of interceptor missiles for the Patriot systems is currently being delivered to Ukraine to strengthen its air defense capabilities.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Rutte made this statement before the start of the meeting of foreign ministers from the alliance’s member countries on June 18.

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"A critically important shipment of missiles for the Patriot systems is on its way to Ukraine right now," the secretary-general emphasized.

Allies are coordinating aid

He noted that the parties discussed how allies could help Ukraine obtain weapons systems and air defense systems so that it could continue the fight and protect cities and critical infrastructure in Ukraine. The NATO Secretary General assured that discussions with all allies regarding the supply of missiles for Patriot systems and interceptor missiles are ongoing, and thanked the United States for "continuing this flow of vital equipment to Ukraine" and for other assistance.

Rutte also thanked Trump for resuming dialogue with him in order to end this war, noting that he was the only U.S. president who could have done so.

Regarding the question about EU funds for the purchase of weapons needed by Ukraine, Rutte noted that he is doing what is necessary to "ensure that we receive the funds, and as of today, we are in good shape."

Contacts with Moscow

The Secretary-General also commented on the EU's attempts to establish contact with the Kremlin, but denied that NATO was involved in this.

"Obviously, this debate is ongoing within the EU. I fully respect that, and I understand why it is taking place, but this is a purely European debate in which NATO is not involved. …This is a purely European debate, and as a NATO representative, I should not comment on it," Rutte concluded.

Read more: Russia launched war against Ukraine back in 2014 by seizing Crimea, - Rutte