NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized that it was Russia that started the war, and that Ukraine has the right to defend itself against Russian aggression, including by striking targets on Russian territory.

According to Censor.NET, citing "European Pravda", he made these remarks during a press conference in Brussels on the eve of a meeting of NATO defense ministers.

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Ukraine has the right to defend itself

A journalist from the Russian media outlet The Breakfast Show, which broadcasts from Lithuania, asked Rutte what NATO wants: "for Ukraine to keep up the pressure or to hold back for the sake of negotiations" to end the war that Russia started.

For his part, Rutte reiterated the reasons why Ukraine continues to fight.

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"Let’s start by answering the question of why Ukraine is doing this. It’s because on February 24, 2022, Ukraine faced Russia, which launched a full-scale invasion. Of course, Russia had already started the war back in 2014 by seizing Crimea. That was unprovoked, completely reckless, and, of course, Ukraine has the right to defend itself," he emphasized.

Aid from allies

The NATO Secretary General noted that the allies’ task is to ensure that Ukraine receives everything it needs to hold its ground and continue to defend itself against Russian aggression.

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"I think the G7 statement, signed yesterday by all the heads of state and government present in that beautiful French town, confirms this very clearly. So I’ll simply refer to that statement—it provides the necessary clarity regarding our common position," Rutte said.