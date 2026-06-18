Turkey is ready to accept talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Fidan

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan stated that Ankara is ready to provide a venue for negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

According to Censor.NET, this is mentioned in a post by the foreign minister in X.

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"As Turkey, we hope that the war between Russia and Ukraine will be resolved through diplomacy. In this context, we have once again reaffirmed our readiness to provide any support, including facilitating further negotiations," Fidan wrote.

Fidan reported that during the Turkish delegation’s visit to Moscow and Kazan, a series of meetings took place with senior Russian officials.

According to him, the delegation held talks with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin, the head of the Russian negotiating team on Ukraine Vladimir Medinsky, Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu, FSB Director Alexander Bortnikov, Head of the Foreign Intelligence Service Sergey Naryshkin, and GRU Chief Igor Kostyukov.

Fidan noted that during the meetings, the parties discussed issues related to Turkish-Russian cooperation, as well as current regional challenges.

According to the minister, special attention was paid to the situation in the South Caucasus and the prospects for the security situation in the region.

Ankara supports peace in the South Caucasus

The Turkish foreign minister confirmed that Ankara will continue to support efforts aimed at achieving peace, stability, and economic development in the South Caucasus.

In addition, Fidan emphasized the importance of the "3+3" regional cooperation platform, which Turkey views as one of the mechanisms for strengthening dialogue and cooperation among the countries of the region.

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