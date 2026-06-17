Ukraine and partners’ assessments of situation on front completely coincide, - Sybiha
It is important that Ukraine’s assessments and those of our partners regarding the situation on the battlefield and developments in Russia are consistent.
Minister Andriy Sibiga spoke about this during the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Assessment of the Situation on the Front Lines
"It is important that Ukraine's assessments and those of our partners regarding the situation on the battlefield and developments in Russia are consistent," he noted.
Expectations for the G7 Summit
Sybiha also assured that all of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meetings at the G7 summit are aimed at bringing peace to Ukraine.
"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are holding meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit with a single goal in mind—to bring about a just peace. We are seizing every opportunity to make this happen," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.
"In Europe and the United States, there is a limit to how much Russia's manipulation and its rejection of peace efforts can be tolerated," he added.
What happened before that?
- As reported, Trump proposed a deal to his allies at the G7: pressure on Russia in exchange for support on Iran.
- German Chancellor Merz stated that Europe and the U.S. have agreed on an approach to ending the war in Ukraine.
- It was also noted that the G7 will increase air defense supplies to Ukraine and will consider transferring licenses for the production of interceptor missiles.
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