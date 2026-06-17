Ukraine and partners’ assessments of situation on front completely coincide, - Sybiha

It is important that Ukraine’s assessments and those of our partners regarding the situation on the battlefield and developments in Russia are consistent.

Minister Andriy Sibiga spoke about this during the "Yedyni Novyny" telethon, according to Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Assessment of the Situation on the Front Lines

"It is important that Ukraine's assessments and those of our partners regarding the situation on the battlefield and developments in Russia are consistent," he noted.

Read more: G7 to increase air defense supplies to Ukraine and consider transferring licenses for production of interceptor missiles, - statement

Expectations for the G7 Summit

Sybiha also assured that all of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s meetings at the G7 summit are aimed at bringing peace to Ukraine.

"President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his team are holding meetings on the sidelines of the G7 summit with a single goal in mind—to bring about a just peace. We are seizing every opportunity to make this happen," the Ukrainian minister emphasized.

"In Europe and the United States, there is a limit to how much Russia's manipulation and its rejection of peace efforts can be tolerated," he added.

See also: Zelenskyy and Macron Discussed How to Deal with Trump at the G7 Summit, According to Politico

What happened before that?