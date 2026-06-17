G7 to increase air defense supplies to Ukraine and consider transferring licenses for production of interceptor missiles, - statement

The G7 countries have agreed to increase supplies of air defense systems and missiles for intercepting aerial targets to Ukraine. In addition, the partners expressed their willingness to explore the possibility of granting licenses for the production of such weapons on Ukrainian territory.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement by the G7 leaders.

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G7 countries will increase their supply of air defense systems and missiles to Ukraine

In a joint statement, the G7 countries emphasized their unwavering support for Ukraine amid ongoing Russian attacks on critical infrastructure and cultural heritage sites. The leaders also noted the resilience of the Ukrainian people and the positive results of the actions taken by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which have recently managed to seize the initiative in certain sectors of the front.

Read more: Zelenskyy and Merz discussed implementation of agreements reached within G7–Ukraine framework

"To support and accelerate this new momentum, we are agreeing to increase the supply of air defense systems, additional systems and interceptor missiles, as well as long-range systems. We are also prepared to consider granting Ukraine the necessary licenses to help increase military production in Ukraine," the statement reads.

Ukraine will receive assistance in strengthening its power grid ahead of next winter

In addition, as noted, the G7 countries agreed to help Ukraine prepare for the upcoming heating season by strengthening the resilience of its energy system. At the same time, the leaders reaffirmed their intention to increase economic pressure on Russia through new restrictions targeting its oil and gas sectors.

See also: Zelenskyy and Macron Discussed How to Deal with Trump at the G7 Summit, According to Politico

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