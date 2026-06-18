Fiber-optic cable breaks, manufacturing defects, and "friendly fire": Southern Defense Forces explain why Russians are losing drones

Russian troops are losing a significant portion of their drones not because of the actions of Ukrainian defenders, but due to technical malfunctions, manufacturing defects, broken fiber-optic cables, and errors by their own units. The occupiers shoot down one in every six drones themselves.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported by Vladyslav Voloshyn, spokesperson for the Southern Defense Forces.

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"In intercepted communications, the enemy says that they lose nearly one in four drones due to technical problems and manufacturing defects; one in five drones is lost due to a broken fiber-optic cable or a dead battery; and the Russians shoot down one in six drones themselves," Voloshyn said.

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