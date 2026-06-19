KABs strike on Kharkiv: one person killed, nine injured, including children (updated)

Russian troops launched a KAB airstrike on Kharkiv. Six people were injured, including three children, and more than 40 private homes were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the RMA, and Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

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Among the victims are three children

According to Sinyegubov, three children were among the victims—two 11-year-old girls and a 14-year-old boy. They suffered from acute stress reactions.

Initial reports indicated that 15 private homes and a warehouse had been damaged, but after further investigation, the number of damaged homes rose to more than 40.

Experts are currently continuing to survey the area that was struck in order to determine the full extent of the damage.

A fire broke out at the site of the impact

As a result of the attack, a fire broke out at one of the impact sites. Emergency services are working to contain the fire and are providing assistance to the victims.

Update

As of 7:45, it was reported that the number of casualties had risen.

"At this time, we know of nine people who were injured, four of whom are children," Terekhov said.

At 12:34 p.m., Synyegubov reported a casualty from the Russian strike.

"The number of victims of the enemy's airstrike on Kharkiv last night has risen.



While clearing up the aftermath of the attack, human body parts were found. We are working to determine all the details," the statement reads.

See more: Kharkiv and region under heavy shelling: 11 people injured, damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTO