Kharkiv and region under heavy shelling: 11 people injured, damage to civilian infrastructure. PHOTO

Over the past 24 hours, on 16 June 2026, the city of Kharkiv and nine settlements in the Kharkiv region came under enemy attack.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

There are casualties

It is reported that 11 people were injured as a result of the shelling.

See more: Russian forces struck zoo in Kharkiv: several animals killed. PHOTO (updated)

In the city of Kharkiv, men aged 67, 44, and 53, and a 66-year-old woman were injured; in the town of Bohodukhiv, men aged 70, 64, and 20, and women aged 55, 45, and 32 were injured; in the village of Berezhne in the Vovchanska community, a 68-year-old woman was injured.

Near the village of Petrivka in the Zolochiv community, a 60-year-old man was injured when his car struck an explosive device.

Medical staff also treated a 57-year-old man who was injured on 10 June as a result of shelling in the village of Vovchanski Khutory, Vovchanska community.

The enemy launched drone attacks on the Kyiv and Kholodnohirsk districts of Kharkiv.

See also: Another attack by enemy UAVs recorded in Kharkiv: three injured (updated)

What weapons did the occupiers use to strike the Kharkiv region?

According to the Regional Military Administration, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry in the Kharkiv region:

1 missile (type to be confirmed);

1 KAB;

7 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

8 ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

3 FPV drones;

10 UAVs (type to be confirmed).

Consequences

Civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed:

in the city of Kharkiv, a civilian enterprise and 3 cars were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, garages (Bohodukhiv), two blocks of flats, three private houses, an educational establishment (Odnorobivka village), and a block of flats (Klynova-Novoselivka village) were damaged;

in the Kupiansk district, a grain silo (Velykyi Burluk village), a warehouse (Prykolotne village), and private houses (Horozhanivka village) were damaged;

in the Izium district, a private house (the village of Borova) and a private house and farm buildings (the village of Pisky-Radkivski) were damaged;

in the Kharkiv district, a civilian enterprise, a car, and a tractor were damaged (Dergachi);

in the Chuhuiv district, three private houses and power lines (village of Staryi Saltiv) and a private house (village of Berezhne) were damaged.

See more: Russian forces struck zoo in Kharkiv: several animals killed. PHOTO (updated)