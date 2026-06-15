Russian forces struck zoo in Kharkiv: animals have been injured (updated)

On Monday, 15 June, Russian forces struck a local zoo in Kharkiv. Some animals have been injured.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, according to Censor.NET.

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Consequences of the shelling

"A strike in the Shevchenkivskyi district –– we are establishing the details. A strike on the zoo has been confirmed –– there is damage to the enclosures, and we are establishing further details. Reports are coming in of injured animals," Terekhov wrote.

Read more: Rescuers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO

Updated 18:40. The Regional Military Administration clarified that the occupiers struck the Shevchenkivskyi and Kholodnohirskyi districts of Kharkiv with drones. One of the UAVs hit the zoo grounds; a fire has broken out.

Debris has also been reported to have fallen onto the road. No information regarding casualties has been received.

This story will be updated...

Massive attack on Ukraine on 15 June

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