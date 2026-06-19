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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,389,420 people (+1,370 per day), 12,040 tanks, 44,298 artillery systems, 24,783 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,388,050 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 19, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,389,420 (+1,370) people (killed and wounded)
  • tanks – 12,040 (+2) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,783 (+4) units
  • artillery systems – 44,298 (+58) units
  • MLRS – 1,881 (+4) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,432 (+1) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,688 (+4) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs – 359,557 (+1,968) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+4) units
  • ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks – 108,866 (+441) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,309 (+3) units

Read more: Moscow Oil Refinery, ’Gukovo’ oil depot and two bridges in temporarily occupied territories have been hit, - General Staff

Втрати ворога на ранок 19 червня

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Russian Army (12040) Armed Forces HQ (5268) liquidation (3088) elimination (7480)
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