Intense fighting continues in Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. Over past 24 hours, there have been 248 engagements, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled dozens of assaults across various sectors of the front. The fiercest fighting took place in the Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka sectors. In total, 248 combat engagements were recorded over the past 24 hours.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report from the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

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Shelling of Ukraine

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy carried out three missile strikes, using nine missiles, and conducted 90 air strikes, dropping 289 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it deployed 10,031 kamikaze drones and carried out 3,135 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In the Sumy region, the towns of Tovstodubove and Sumy were targeted by enemy air strikes.

Combat operations

Over the past 24 hours, six clashes took place in the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors; the aggressor carried out 74 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including six using multiple launch rocket systems.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units nine times in the vicinity of Vovchansk, Lyman, and Starytsia, and in the direction of Izbytske and Okhrimivka.

In the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance towards Radkivka and Kolisnykivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy made 16 attempts to breach our defences towards the settlements of Shyikivka, Stavy, Drobysheve, Lyman, and in the areas around the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Novoselivka, Derylove, Zarichne, and Yampil.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 11 assaults towards the settlements of Ray-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka, and in the areas around Zakytne and Kalenyky.

In the Kramatorsk sector, one clash with the enemy took place in the vicinity of Malynivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, the occupiers carried out 23 attacks near the settlements of Pleshchiivka, Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Toretsk, and Sofiivka.

Read also on ‘Censor.NET’: There are around 123 occupiers in Kostiantynivka, – 19th Army Corps

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 36 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Kotlyne, Udachne, Rodynske, Novomykolaivka, Filiya, and towards the settlements of Vasylivka, Bilytske, Dorozhne, Shevchenko, Serhiivka, and Novopavlivka.

See more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,389,420 people (+1,370 per day), 12,040 tanks, 44,298 artillery systems, 24,783 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

On the Oleksandrivka sector, the enemy launched four attacks towards Oleksandrohrad and Novozaporizhzhia.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the occupiers carried out 24 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipilsk, Hirke, Tsvitkove, and Charivne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled four enemy attempts to advance in the area of Stepnohirsk and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the invaders showed no signs of activity over the past 24 hours.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to destroy the enemy systematically and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past day, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces, and artillery struck one UAV command post, six areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, two artillery systems, and six command posts.

In total, the Russian invaders’ losses over the past day amount to 1,370 personnel. Two tanks, four armoured fighting vehicles, 58 artillery systems, four multiple launch rocket systems, one air defence system, four ground-based robotic systems, four missiles, 1,968 unmanned aerial vehicles, 441 enemy vehicles, and three units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.