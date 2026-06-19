Ruscists struck residential area in Kramatorsk: one woman was killed and three were wounded

Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region during the day, killing a woman.

This was reported by the city council’s press service, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Russian invaders attacked a residential apartment complex in the city.

A woman born in 1948 was killed.

Also injured were a woman born in 1938 and two men—born in 1956 and 1983.

They are currently in serious condition, and medical personnel are treating them.

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