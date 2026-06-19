Will Lukashenko comply with Zelenskyy’s ultimatum? Vote on Censor’s Telegram channel

Today, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy issued an ultimatum to Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko: he has one week to remove the equipment from the border that is being used to direct fire at the Ukrainian population.

"What’s the point of saying he doesn’t want war? Let him remove that equipment. Let him turn it off. I think a week will be enough for him to do this. Because right now, every day, our civilians are dying and children are being wounded because of this. If he doesn’t do it, we will," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

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Read more: Zelenskyy has given Lukashenko week to dismantle relay stations for "shaheds": otherwise, we will do it ourselves