Occupiers attacked civilian car in Kharkiv: passenger killed, and female driver injured
Russian invaders attacked a civilian vehicle with a drone in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv. One person was killed and another was injured.
This was reported by Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.
Consequences of the attack
A 48-year-old passenger was killed and a 38-year-old female driver was injured as a result of the enemy drone strike. The injured woman is receiving medical care.
Emergency services are on the scene. Cleanup efforts following the attack are underway.
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