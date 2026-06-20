The enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: a dead woman was found under the rubble. 9 people were injured, including two children (updated)

On the night of 19 June, Russian forces once again attacked Kharkiv with KAB bombs: at least eight people were injured, and a woman was rescued from the rubble.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head ofthe Kharkiv Regional Military Administration

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The strike damaged a two-storey residential building. As a result of the strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district, a 60-year-old and a 49-year-old man, a 54-year-old and an 87-year-old woman were injured, as well as a 6-year-old child.

It was also reported that people might be trapped under the rubble. Later, Synyegubov reported three further casualties who required medical attention.

The number of casualties has therefore risen to at least eight.

The rescue operation is ongoing

Rescue workers, medics and other emergency services are working at the scene. They are clearing the rubble and verifying reports of people who may still be trapped beneath the debris.

According to Suspilne, a woman has been rescued from under the rubble. She is alive and is receiving the necessary medical care.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one fatality, 15 casualties following Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Meanwhile, Kharkiv’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov, has reported that another woman is likely still trapped under the rubble. The rescue operation is ongoing.

Seven people have been pulled from the rubble so far, the mayor told Suspilne. According to him, Russia struck the city with two KAB bombs; a third was shot down.

The number of casualties is rising

The number of casualties following the strike in the Kholodnohirskyi district has risen to nine, Synehubov reported.



"Five people have been hospitalised, and a further four received medical treatment at the scene," the statement said.

At 7.14 am, Terekhov reported that rescue workers had found the body of a deceased person under the rubble of a destroyed building.

See more: Day in Kharkiv region: one fatality, 15 casualties following Russian shelling. PHOTOS