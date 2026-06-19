Day in Kharkiv region: one fatality, 15 casualties following Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out strikes on Kharkiv and 24 settlements in the Kharkiv region. One person was killed as a result of the attacks, whilst a further 15 were injured or suffered acute stress reactions; four children were among those affected.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Oleh Synehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

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There are fatalities and casualties among civilians

In the city of Kharkiv, nine people were injured, including four children.

Several incidents were also recorded across the region:

in Bohodukhiv, a woman suffered an acute stress reaction;

in Prykolotne, a 63-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman were affected;

In Pisochyn and Cherkasy Lozova, acute stress reactions were reported in elderly women;

In the village of Ukrainske, a 65-year-old woman was killed, and another man was injured.

Russia used KABs, drones, and FPV strikes

According to local authorities, the enemy actively used various types of weaponry:

11 guided aerial bombs (GABs);

6 ‘Geran-2’ UAVs;

8 ‘Molniya’ drones;

5 FPV drones;

a further 5 unmanned aerial vehicles of an unidentified type.

In particular, the Kholodnohirskyi district of Kharkiv came under attack from KABs.

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Civilian infrastructure damaged

As a result of the shelling, significant damage to residential and infrastructure buildings has been recorded:

in the city of Kharkiv, 15 private houses, 4 cars, and storage facilities were damaged;

in the Bohodukhiv district, an apartment block ( Zolochiv village), a private house ( Malizhine village), a private house and two outbuildings ( Pysarivka village), a private house and power lines (Bohodukhiv town), a private house and two outbuildings ( Odnorobivka village), two private houses and a car (Pavlivka village);

in the Kupiansk district, power lines were damaged ( Velykyi Burluk village), a car (Lytvynivka village), and a block of flats (Prykolotne village);

in the Kharkiv district, 2 private houses (the village of Slatine) and 3 private houses (the village of Pisochn, the village of Cherkaska Lozova, and the town of Derhachi) were damaged;

in the Lozova district, a bus (the village of Lymanyvka), railway infrastructure (the town of Lozova), a private house, and a farm building (the village of Peredarivka) were damaged;

in the Chuhuiv district, a car was damaged (village of Ukrainske).











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