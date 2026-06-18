Kharkiv bids farewell to the rescue workers who died as a result of the Russian Federation’s attack. VIDEO&PHOTOS

A farewell ceremony was held in Kharkiv for the rescue workers who lost their lives whilst on duty as a result of a second Russian strike on the night of 15 June.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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A final tribute

As noted, the deceased were laid to rest in the presence of their families and loved ones, friends, colleagues, comrades, heads of state and local authorities, and city residents. To the farewell wail of fire engines, the rescuers were laid to rest. Along the route of the funeral procession, people formed a human corridor, bowing their heads in respect to those who remained true to their calling until the very end.

See more: Russia has twice attacked rescuers in Nikopol with FPV drones. PHOTOS

"The pain of this loss is hard to fathom. We will remember our fallen colleagues as courageous, dedicated individuals, reliable comrades and true professionals. Their heroism will remain forever in our hearts and in the history of the State Emergency Service. Our sincere condolences go out to their families and loved ones. May the fallen rest in peace!" – stated the State Emergency Service.

What led up to it

The State Emergency Service recalled that on the night of 15 June, the enemy took the lives of five unarmed heroes – rescuers from the 6th State Fire and Rescue Unit of the Main Directorate of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv Oblast: Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi, Vadym Zinchenko and Oleksii Dorozhkin, chief specialist of the Emergency Situations Department of the Kharkiv City Council.

Read more: Rescuers Dmytro Boiko, Danylo Tishchenko, Serhii Makovetskyi and Vadym Zinchenko were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kharkiv. PHOTO















