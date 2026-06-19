Day in Sumy region: two people killed by Russian shelling. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have attacked 17 communities in the Sumy region. There have been fatalities and injuries, and residential buildings, vehicles, and infrastructure have been damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

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The enemy used guided aerial bombs, attack UAVs, FPV drones, artillery, and multiple launch rocket systems:

In a community in the Sumy region, a 64-year-old man was killed as a result of a strike by guided aerial bombs. Three blocks of flats and five private houses, six cars, as well as civilian infrastructure, were damaged.

In the Duboviaziv community, a 78-year-old woman was killed, and a 63-year-old woman was injured as a result of a missile strike. A private residence was damaged.

In the Bilopil community, a 19-year-old woman was injured as a result of a drone attack.

In the Hlukhiv community, two blocks of flats, five cars, and an educational building were damaged.

In the Putivl, Vorozhba, Novoslobodsk, Zno-Novgorod, Mykolaiv, Shostka, Romny, and other communities, residential buildings, farm buildings, storage facilities, cars, and other civilian infrastructure were damaged.

Watch more: Special operation in Sumy sector: our sabotage and reconnaissance unit cleared Russian observation post and captured five occupiers. VIDEO

Consequences of the attacks







