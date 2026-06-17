Special operation in Sumy sector: our sabotage and reconnaissance unit cleared Russian observation post and captured five occupiers. VIDEO

In the Sumy sector, a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance unit carried out a successful special operation, resulting in the destruction of a Russian occupation forces’ observation post and the capture of five Russian servicemen.

This information has emerged from reports by military sources and footage of Ukrainian special forces in action, according to Censor.NET.

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Ukrainian reconnaissance troops stealthily approached the enemy’s forward observation post, which the enemy was using to monitor the movements of the Ukrainian Defence Forces and to direct artillery fire along the Sumy region border.

The Russian soldiers stationed at the post were unable to put up effective resistance. Realising the hopelessness of their situation, five of the occupiers laid down their arms and surrendered.

Read more: Ukraine has already returned more soldiers from Russian captivity than are still in captivity, - Lubinets