Ukraine has already returned more soldiers from Russian captivity than are still in captivity, - Lubinets

The number of Ukrainian defenders who have already been released from Russian captivity currently exceeds the number of servicemen who remain in captivity.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada’s Human Rights Commissioner, in an interview with "Radio Liberty".

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"The number of prisoners of war still held by Russia is lower than the number of those we have brought back from Russian captivity," he said.

Lubinets did not specify the number of Ukrainian prisoners of war, noting that the Russian side does not know the exact number of Russians held captive in Ukraine, while the Ukrainian authorities have not publicly disclosed the number of Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

Read more: Among 33 Azov servicemen released today, only two are defenders of Mariupol – Prokopenko

In addition, the ombudsman reported that, according to the Register of Missing Persons, 16,000 civilians are considered missing in the temporarily occupied territories. As of today, the Ukrainian side has verified 1,887 Ukrainian civilians currently held in Russian captivity. According to him, 878 people were verified through the mechanisms of the International Committee of the Red Cross, while the rest were identified through the security services.

See more: Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange: 185 Ukrainian defenders have been returned to their homeland. PHOTOS