Ukraine and Russia have carried out prisoner exchange: 185 Ukrainian defenders have been returned to their homeland. PHOTOS

185 Ukrainian defenders have been freed from Russian captivity as part of a prisoner exchange.

This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Another 185 Ukrainian defenders are returning home today from Russian captivity. One civilian is also returning with the defenders. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard and the State Border Guard Service.

Privates, sergeants and officers. They defended our country in Mariupol and at Azovstal, as well as in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, Kyiv and Kursk sectors. Among them are those returning after years of Russian captivity, in which they have been held since 2022," the statement reads.



















What led up to this?

Earlier, the Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that a prisoner of war exchange would take place in the near future.

Read more: Russia proposed exchanging abducted Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war, - Zelenskyy