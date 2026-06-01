Russia disrupts agreements, but you will see new prisoner exchange in near future, Budanov says

The Russian side is delaying and sabotaging the implementation of agreements on a large-scale prisoner of war exchange in the "1,000 for 1,000" format. However, despite the Kremlin’s position, another stage in the return of Ukrainian defenders home is expected soon.

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said this during a speech at the Architecture of Security forum, Censor.NET reports, citing hromadske.

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Russia disrupts agreements

The head of the President’s Office noted that constant failures by the aggressor country to fulfil its obligations no longer surprise anyone.

"This is not the first time that agreements have not been fulfilled, or have been fulfilled only partially. It seems to me this has already become a familiar story for everyone. I am certainly used to it. As for exchanges, I think you will see another prisoner of war exchange in the near future," Budanov announced.

Read more: Almost all of soldiers released today from Russian captivity had spent four years in captivity, - Coordination Headquarters

Separately, the head of the President’s Office addressed the extremely difficult issue of freeing civilians.

"As for civilians, this is a difficult issue, because exchanging civilians for military personnel is even somewhat wrong. We do not have as many civilians as Russia holds hostage, for obvious reasons. But we are gradually bringing them back. Yes, not in the numbers we would like, but they are coming back," he added.

Context of the disrupted agreements

As a reminder, in early May 2026, Ukraine and Russia, mediated by the United States, agreed on a three-day ceasefire and agreed to conduct a major exchange under the "1,000 for 1,000" formula.

The first step took place on 15 May, when 205 Ukrainian citizens were freed from Russian captivity.

Earlier, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets also officially confirmed that the Russian Federation is deliberately delaying preparations for the next stages of the exchange.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructed team to try to end war as soon as possible, preferably before this winter – Budanov