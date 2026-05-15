Ukraine and Russia have carried out first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange: 205 defenders have been freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS
Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange.
This was announced by President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.
What is known?
"Today, soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are returning from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.
Among those released are privates, sergeants, and officers. Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and Azovstal, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv regions, and at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," he noted.
Head of the Presidential Office Budanov noted that most of the soldiers released today had been held captive for four years — these are the defenders of Mariupol, soldiers and officers of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine who defended our state on all fronts.
What preceded
- As a reminder, on 8 May, US President Donald Trump stated that he was pleased to announce a three-day ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine: 9, 10, and 11 May.
- In turn, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that, as part of the negotiation process mediated by the US, Russia had agreed to a prisoner of war exchange on a 1,000-for-1,000 basis.
- Yuri Ushakov, an adviser to the Russian dictator, confirmed that Moscow had agreed to a temporary ceasefire until 11 May and to a prisoner of war exchange with Ukraine, as proposed by Donald Trump.
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