Ukraine and Russia have carried out first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange: 205 defenders have been freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange.

This was announced by President Zelenskyy, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known?

"Today, soldiers from the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the National Guard, and the State Border Guard Service are returning from Russian captivity. This is the first stage of the 1,000-for-1,000 exchange.

Among those released are privates, sergeants, and officers. Most of them have been in Russian captivity since 2022. They defended Ukraine in Mariupol and Azovstal, in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv regions, and at the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant," he noted.

Head of the Presidential Office Budanov noted that most of the soldiers released today had been held captive for four years — these are the defenders of Mariupol, soldiers and officers of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine who defended our state on all fronts.



































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