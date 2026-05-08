Russia agrees to ceasefire with Ukraine until May 11 and prisoner exchange – Kremlin

Russian dictator’s aide Yuri Ushakov has confirmed that Moscow agreed to a temporary ceasefire until May 11 and a prisoner-of-war exchange with Ukraine proposed by Donald Trump.

He said this to Russian media, Censor.NET reports.

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What is known?

According to him, Moscow also supported the proposal to carry out a prisoner exchange with Ukraine in the format of 1,000 for 1,000 by May 11. Ushakov claims the agreements were reached during phone contacts with the US president’s administration.

Read more: Talks with Ukraine "make no sense" until Kyiv withdraws troops from Donbas – Kremlin

It should be recalled that on May 8, US President Donald Trump said he was pleased to announce a three-day ceasefire in Russia’s war against Ukraine: May 9, 10, and 11.

Ceasefire

As reported earlier, on 29 April, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone call with US President Donald Trump that lasted more than an hour and a half.

During the call, Putin announced Russia’s readiness for a ceasefire with Ukraine for "Victory Day," which is celebrated in Russia on 9 May.

Trump said he had proposed "a little bit of a ceasefire" in the war against Ukraine to the dictator.

For his part, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed that the Kremlin’s proposal for a ceasefire on "Victory Day" on 9 May reflects Russian dictator Putin’s desire to hold the military parade "calmly" and then resume attacks.

On 4 May, Russia unilaterally announced a ceasefire for 8 and 9 May. Russia’s Ministry of Defense said it expected the Ukrainian side to "follow" its example. If Ukraine launches a strike "with the aim of disrupting Victory Day celebrations," Russian forces will "launch a retaliatory strike on central Kyiv."

At the same time, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine was declaring a ceasefire from midnight on the night of 5-6 May and would respond in kind if the truce was violated.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the Russian leadership has once again ignored calls to cease hostilities and violated the ceasefire.

On May 7, Russia said it would suspend hostilities from May 8 to 10 "in connection with a ceasefire" marking May 9. However, if Ukraine launches strikes on Russian regions or along the line of contact, there will be an "absolute response."

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