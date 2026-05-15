Russian forces have executed over 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Lubinets

The Office of the Human Rights Commissioner in Ukraine has documented 337 cases of deliberate executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war by Russian invaders.

Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets spoke about this on television, reports Censor.NET.

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Executions of Ukrainian Armed Forces soldiers

"The desecration of the bodies of captured Ukrainian soldiers is a deliberate policy of Russia. All of this constitutes war crimes. These are certainly not isolated incidents – it is already a system that is as widespread as possible among the Russian military," he says.

Those involved in such crimes are usually identified by Ukrainian intelligence and law enforcement agencies.

Read more: Ruscist ordered heads of two Ukrainian soldiers to be severed in Huliaipole direction – General Staff

Lubinets also mentioned the recent desecration of the bodies of fallen defenders on 12 May in the Huliaipole sector, when Ukrainian intelligence data revealed that Russian forces had severed the heads of the dead soldiers.

There has already been a reaction from the UN Monitoring Mission in Ukraine; they have documented this fact, the official added.

What led up to this?

We would like to remind you that the day before, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported that the commander of a Russian Armed Forces unit had given a direct order to behead the bodies of fallen Ukrainian soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment in the Huliaipole sector.

The unit whose servicemen committed these atrocities has already been preliminarily identified.

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