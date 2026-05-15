Almost all of soldiers released today from Russian captivity had spent four years in captivity, - Coordination Headquarters

As part of the first phase of the prisoner exchange—a 1,000-for-1,000 swap—Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel returned home, including members of the Navy, Army, Airborne Forces, Territorial Defense Forces, and Air Force, as well as soldiers from the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service.

This was reported by the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"Virtually all of the servicemen released today had been held captive for four years. Most of them were taken prisoner during the defense of Mariupol. It is precisely the length of captivity that is the key criterion for compiling the ‘1,000 for 1,000’ exchange lists.

In addition to soldiers and sergeants, more than fifty officers were also brought home," the statement reads.

Also among those released is a National Guard soldier who was captured at the ChNPP

"The youngest released soldier is 21 years old, and the oldest is 62.

In total, Ukrainians who fought in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, Sumy, and Kyiv regions are returning home," the Coordination Headquarters noted.

The soldiers will be transported to medical centers to undergo all necessary examinations, receive further treatment, and undergo medical rehabilitation. They will be provided with the necessary assistance, receive documents, and appropriate financial payments.

Read more: Ukraine and Russia have carried out first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange: 205 defenders have been freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Prisoner exchange on May 15

As a reminder, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first phase of the 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange. A total of 205 defenders were successfully returned.

Read more: Russian forces have executed over 300 Ukrainian prisoners of war, - Lubinets