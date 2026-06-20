Enemy tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk, - JFO

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector over the past day, the enemy attempted to break through our defenses in Vovchansk and in the areas around the settlements of Prylipka, Izbytske, and Okhrimivka. The Defense Forces inflicted fire damage on the occupiers’ assault groups.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Joint Forces Operation.

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The Situation in the Kharkiv Region

As noted, in the Velykyi Burluk sector, the enemy unsuccessfully attacked our fortifications near the village of Dvorichanske.

Yesterday, in the Kupiansk sector, our defenders repelled enemy assaults directed toward Kupiansk, Kurylivka, Bohuslavka, and Myrove.

Read more: 73 clashes have taken place on front line since start of day: fiercest fighting is in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

The Situation in the Lyman Region

According to the Joint Forces Operation, in the Lyman sector, the occupiers attacked the positions of our troops in the areas around the settlements of Borova, Drobysheve, Novoselivka, Stavy, Novomykhailivka, Novosergiivka, Derylove, and Lyman.



In total, over the past 24 hours, units of the Joint Forces Operation repelled 29 attacks by the invaders.

During intense defensive battles, the Defense Forces continue to inflict losses on the enemy in terms of personnel and equipment. Over the past 24 hours, nearly 250 occupiers were neutralized in the Joint Forces Operation zone.