Demining Coalition to transfer 205 million euros worth of equipment to Ukraine - Ministry of Defense

In 2026, the Demining Coalition will provide Ukraine with specialized equipment worth 205 million euros and establish a 95 million euro aid fund.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

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According to Rolandas Kiskis, the Coalition’s coordinator from the Lithuanian Ministry of National Defense, international partners continue to increase their assistance to Ukraine in the field of mine action. In addition to supplying equipment worth 205 million euros this year, the participating countries plan to allocate another 142 million euros in 2027 to implement new demining projects.

The Coalition already includes 23 countries

Currently, 23 countries are members of the Ukraine Demining Capabilities Coalition. The meeting in Lviv was also attended by representatives of NATO in Ukraine, the CPVA agency, Tetra Tech, the MAT Kosovo training center, and the Canadian charity Mriya AID.

The Coalition’s main areas of activity remain combat and humanitarian demining, and its primary goal is to secure international financial, technical, and expert support to clear Ukrainian territories of mines and explosive ordnance. The Coalition has previously allocated an additional 2 million euros to Ukraine for the implementation of these measures.

Read more: Kim: There will be no recovery, investment or large-scale return of people without demining