Kim: There will be no recovery, investment or large-scale return of people without demining

Ukraine has all the prerequisites to become a platform for the development of demining technologies, and they must be put into practice, since without demining territories and waters, there will be no recovery, investment or large-scale return of people.

Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration, expressed this view in an article on the Delo.ua portal, Censor.NET reports.

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Importance of demining

"Innovations will play an important role (in implementing the state demining strategy – Ed.) Modern technologies, from unmanned systems to automated solutions for detecting explosive ordnance, can significantly reduce the time and cost of demining. Ukraine has all the prerequisites to become a platform for the development of such technologies," Kim said.

In his view, it is important to understand that demining is not only about clearing territories. It is about restoring normal life, bringing people back to communities, launching businesses, developing agriculture and creating conditions for investment.

Watch more: Safe areas have already been demined: scheme to embezzle funds from humanitarian demining has been uncovered

Ukraine’s economic project

"This is felt especially acutely in Ukraine’s southern regions, where significant areas remain potentially dangerous and cannot be used fully," the Oblast head added.

Ultimately, he stressed, the issue of demining goes far beyond security: it is directly linked to the country’s economic future.

"Without a systematic and large-scale approach to demining, it is impossible to speak either about full-fledged recovery or sustainable economic growth. Without demining, there will be no recovery, investment or large-scale return of people. And as long as our land and waters remain mined, the economy will also remain limited in its development. So the question today is not only about money and timelines. The question is different: are we ready to make demining the same national priority as defense and recovery, not declaratively, but at the level of concrete decisions and resources?" Vitalii Kim concluded.

Read more: Humanitarian demining: Ukraine moves to digital planning, - Ministry of Defense