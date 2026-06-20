Russian forces are facing logistical problems in Prydniprovskyi region, - military sources

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the Russian army is facing growing logistical problems, particularly in the occupied part of the left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by Senior Lieutenant Yevhen Kravchenko, commander of the second artillery battery of the artillery division of the 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen", whose call sign is "Deputy", reports Censor.NET, citing "Army Inform".

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Defence forces are disrupting the Russian troops’ supply routes

According to him, the Ukrainian military is systematically striking the enemy’s logistics routes, preventing the occupiers from transporting personnel, ammunition, and other supplies to the front line.

"The enemy is currently in a very difficult position on the left bank of the occupied Kherson region. We are preventing them from reaching the front line and establishing logistics. Logistics have now become difficult not only to the front line, but to the occupied Kherson region as a whole," the military official noted.

The occupying forces have withdrawn some of their artillery due to the threat of strikes by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

He reported that Russian military equipment has been virtually absent from the brigade’s area of responsibility in recent times.

"Basically, if they’re moving in our direction, they’re on foot and taking a very long detour," said Kravchenko.

It is also noted that Russian artillery continues to shell the right-bank part of the Kherson region. At the same time, according to a military source, the enemy was forced to withdraw its artillery units due to the constant threat of strikes from Ukrainian artillery and FPV drones.

See more: Enemy strikes minibus in Kherson: one man killed, three people in hospital. PHOTO

The biggest problem currently facing Ukrainian units is posed by towed artillery pieces, which the occupiers are carefully camouflaging in the Oleshky Sands area. The use of multiple launch rocket systems has also been observed, but their positions are swiftly detected and neutralised.

The Ukrainian military is paying particular attention to countering enemy UAV operators who are carrying out attacks on Kherson and surrounding settlements.

"It is easier for drones to hide, especially in densely built-up urban areas. That is why this is a complex operation: we need to locate and neutralise them. We are trying to suppress them so that they cannot reach the city at all," emphasised Kravchenko.

A significant proportion of Russian UAVs do not reach Kherson

According to him, thanks to the comprehensive actions of the Defence Forces, a significant proportion of Russian FPV drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles do not reach Kherson.