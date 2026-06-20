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News Shellings of Mykolaiv region
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Enemy launched drone attack on Mykolaiv region: two people have been injured and there has been damage

the destruction of a Russian drone

On the afternoon of 20 June 2026, Russian forces attacked the Kutsurub community in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Consequences

According to preliminary reports, the enemy attacked the community using a ‘Molniya’-type UAV. As a result of the strike in the village of Parutyne, two men aged 40 and 45 were injured. One of them has been hospitalised.

A bakery and three cars were also damaged.

Read more: Russia attacked energy and transport infrastructure of Mykolaiv region: 5 injured

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Mykolaiv region (590) shoot out (17652) drones (4791) Mykolayivskyy district (92) Parutyne (1)
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