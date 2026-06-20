Trump reiterated that Meloni had asked for photo together, and criticised her over Iran

US President Donald Trump continues to insist that Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked him for a photo together at the G7 summit in France.

Trump wrote about this on Truth Social, according to Censor.NET.

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What does Trump have to say this time?

"During the G7 summit in France, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni repeatedly asked to have her photograph taken with me. Her popularity in Italy is now falling, and perhaps one of the reasons is that she refused to support the United States of America – a country that sincerely values and defends Italy – on the issue of preventing Iran from acquiring or developing nuclear weapons (although NATO did the same)," Trump argues.

He stated that she had not even allowed the use of Italian airfields and runways, which had caused serious logistical difficulties.

Trump also claimed that Meloni now apparently wants to restore friendly relations with him.

"And this is despite the fact that the US spends hundreds of billions of dollars every year on defending Italy and other so-called NATO allies.

"Now that the United States has secured a military victory over Iran, it is once again seeking to establish friendly relations in order to boost its approval ratings. ‘No, thank you!’" he concludes.

Read more: Trump is set to step up pressure on Russia to end war, - Zelenskyy

What led up to it?

Trump had previously claimed that Meloni had "begged" for a photo with him at the G7 summit: the Italian Prime Minister was outraged.