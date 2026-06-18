Trump is set to step up pressure on Russia to end war, - Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that U.S. President Donald Trump is ready to put pressure on Russia to bring peace closer.

He made this remark while opening the "Ramstein" meeting, according to Censor.NET.

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U.S. Support

Zelenskyy spoke about "positive" meetings at the G7 summit in France with all the leaders, including Trump.

"The President of the United States is very clearly committed to increasing pressure on Russia to put an end to this horrific war that Russia has unleashed against Ukraine and all of Europe. This is also the shared position of all G7 leaders… We have the tools, and they are strong enough to put Russia in a position where diplomacy becomes the only option," the head of state emphasized.

Read more: Photos of Lavra in flames following Russian strike prompted Trump to support Ukraine at G7 summit, - Politico

What preceded it?

As a reminder, on Sunday, June 14, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump.

It was also reported that on June 14, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin held a phone conversation with U.S. President Donald Trump. They agreed on a visit to Russia by U.S. special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

On June 16, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held meetings with U.S. President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France. This was the first in-person meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump in nearly four months.

Read more: US will consider issue of license for production of American missiles in Ukraine, - Trump