Iran has once again closed Strait of Hormuz

Iran’s military leadership has once again announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States’ breach of the agreement.

This was reported by TasnimNews, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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What is known

Iran has claimed that the US has allegedly breached the first clause of the memorandum on ending the war between the two countries, which brought hostilities to an end.

Furthermore, it is noted that this move is in response to Israel’s strikes on Lebanon and the continued occupation of its south.

"The Strait of Hormuz will be closed to shipping," the statement reads.

Read more: U.S. has officially lifted naval blockade of Iran

Further measures

"It should be noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of the agreement, and if the aggression continues, further measures will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to honour its commitments," Iran’s military leadership stated.

See also: US officially lifts naval blockade of Iran

What led up to this