Iran has once again closed Strait of Hormuz
Iran’s military leadership has once again announced the closure of the Strait of Hormuz due to the United States’ breach of the agreement.
This was reported by TasnimNews, as relayed by Censor.NET.
What is known
Iran has claimed that the US has allegedly breached the first clause of the memorandum on ending the war between the two countries, which brought hostilities to an end.
Furthermore, it is noted that this move is in response to Israel’s strikes on Lebanon and the continued occupation of its south.
"The Strait of Hormuz will be closed to shipping," the statement reads.
Further measures
"It should be noted that this first step is a response to the enemy’s breach of the agreement, and if the aggression continues, further measures will be planned and taken to compel the enemy to honour its commitments," Iran’s military leadership stated.
What led up to this
- As a reminder,
the US began a naval blockade of Iranian ports on 13 April — demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be fully opened to all vessels.
- On 18 June, US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding.
- It provides for a 60-day ceasefire between the countries, including in Lebanon, the immediate guarantee of passage through the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, and the easing of sanctions against Iran. At the same time, both sides are to continue nuclear negotiations.
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