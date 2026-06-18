U.S. has officially lifted naval blockade of Iran

Following an order from Donald Trump, the U.S. lifted its naval blockade of Iran after signing a memorandum of understanding.

This was reported by U.S. Central Command, according to Censor.NET.

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The blockade of the Strait of Hormuz has ended

The U.S. military has lifted the blockade on maritime traffic entering or leaving Iranian ports and coastal areas.

"American forces are not impeding the transit of vessels to or from Iranian ports. All U.S. military blockade enforcement efforts have ceased. Our great Naval Ships will remain in the general area to make sure that all aspects of the agreement are adhered to, obeyed and in full force and effect," Central Command said.

Read more: US and Iran have concluded a peace agreement

What preceded it?

As a reminder, the U.S. began a naval blockade of Iranian ports on April 13—demanding that the Strait of Hormuz be fully opened to all vessels.

On June 18, U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian signed a memorandum of understanding.

It provides for a 60-day ceasefire between the countries, including in Lebanon, the immediate guarantee of passage through the Strait of Hormuz without tolls, and the easing of sanctions against Iran. At the same time, both sides are to continue nuclear negotiations.

Read more: ’US may resume strikes against Iran if I don’t like deal,’ - Trump