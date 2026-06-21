Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,391,950 people (+1,290 per day), 12,049 tanks, 44,479 artillery systems, 24,797 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,390,660 Russian occupiers.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,391,950 (+1,290) people
- tanks - 12,049 (+8) units
- armored combat vehicles—24,797 (+10) units
- artillery systems—44,479 (+93) units
- MLRS - 1,885 (+2) cases.
- Air defense systems—1,435 (+2) units
- aircraft—436 (+0) units
- helicopters - 353 (+0) units
- ground-based robotic systems — 1,703 (+8) units
- Operational-tactical-level UAVs—364,149 (+2,346) units
- cruise missiles - 4,787 (+0) units
- ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—109,817 (+475) units
- special equipment - 4,316 (+2) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password