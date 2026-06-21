Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,391,950 people (+1,290 per day), 12,049 tanks, 44,479 artillery systems, 24,797 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,390,660 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,391,950 (+1,290) people

tanks - 12,049 (+8) units

armored combat vehicles—24,797 (+10) units

artillery systems—44,479 (+93) units

MLRS - 1,885 (+2) cases.

Air defense systems—1,435 (+2) units

aircraft—436 (+0) units

helicopters - 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems — 1,703 (+8) units

Operational-tactical-level UAVs—364,149 (+2,346) units

cruise missiles - 4,787 (+0) units

ships / boats - 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—109,817 (+475) units

special equipment - 4,316 (+2) units

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.