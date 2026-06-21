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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,391,950 people (+1,290 per day), 12,049 tanks, 44,479 artillery systems, 24,797 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses exceed 1.39 million soldiers. Another 1,290 occupiers eliminated

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have wounded and killed 1,390,660 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the total combat enemy casualties from February 24, 2022, to June 21, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,391,950 (+1,290) people
  • tanks - 12,049 (+8) units
  • armored combat vehicles—24,797 (+10) units
  • artillery systems—44,479 (+93) units
  • MLRS - 1,885 (+2) cases.
  • Air defense systems—1,435 (+2) units
  • aircraft—436 (+0) units
  • helicopters - 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems — 1,703 (+8) units
  • Operational-tactical-level UAVs—364,149 (+2,346) units
  • cruise missiles - 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships / boats - 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tanker trucks—109,817 (+475) units
  • special equipment - 4,316 (+2) units

Watch more: Pilots of "Madiar’s Birds" flew drone into hatch of enemy "Bukhanka": occupier jumped out of vehicle whilst it was moving. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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Russian Army (12047) Armed Forces HQ (5273) liquidation (3090)
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