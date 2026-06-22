Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,393,140 personnel (+1,190 in past 24 hours), 12,050 tanks, 44,530 artillery systems, and 24,805 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian Federation’s total combat losses since the start of the war amount to approximately 1,393,140 personnel (+1,190 in the past 24 hours), 12,050 tanks, 44,530 artillery systems, and 24,805 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,393,140 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel - approximately 1,393,140 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)

tanks - 12,050 (+1) units

armored fighting vehicles - 24,805 (+8) (+10) units

artillery systems – 44,530 (+51) units

multiple launch rocket systems – 1,886 (+1) units

air defense systems – 1,437 (+2) units

aircraft – 436 (+0) units

helicopters – 353 (+0) units

ground-based robotic systems – 1,712 (+9) units

UAVs of operational and tactical level – 366,164 (+2,015) units

cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units

ships/boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines – 2 (+0) units

vehicles and tanker trucks – 110,201 (+384) units

specialized equipment – 4,321 (+5) units

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