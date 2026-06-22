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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Russian Federation’s total combat losses since start of war amount to approximately 1,393,140 personnel (+1,190 in past 24 hours), 12,050 tanks, 44,530 artillery systems, and 24,805 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

The Russian Federation’s total combat losses since the start of the war amount to approximately 1,393,140 personnel (+1,190 in the past 24 hours), 12,050 tanks, 44,530 artillery systems, and 24,805 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have wounded and killed 1,393,140 Russian occupiers.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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Thus, the enemy’s total combat losses from February 24, 2022, to June 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel - approximately 1,393,140 (+1,190) (killed and wounded)
  • tanks - 12,050 (+1) units
  • armored fighting vehicles - 24,805 (+8) (+10) units
  • artillery systems – 44,530 (+51) units
  • multiple launch rocket systems – 1,886 (+1) units
  • air defense systems – 1,437 (+2) units
  • aircraft – 436 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 353 (+0) units
  • ground-based robotic systems – 1,712 (+9) units
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level – 366,164 (+2,015) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,787 (+0) units
  • ships/boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines – 2 (+0) units
  • vehicles and tanker trucks – 110,201 (+384) units
  • specialized equipment – 4,321 (+5) units

Watch more: Drone operators from 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment set fire to "Wildberries" lorries used for Russian Federation’s military logistics. VIDEO

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