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News Video Drone operators Strikes on Russian logistics
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Drone operators from 422nd LUFTWAFFE Regiment set fire to "Wildberries" lorries used for Russian Federation’s military logistics. VIDEO

Footage has been published online showing lorries belonging to the Russian e-commerce platform ‘Wildberries’ being destroyed by drone strikes in the temporarily occupied town of Prymorsk, in the Zaporizhzhia region.

According to Censor.NET, the strikes on enemy vehicles were carried out by operators from the 422nd Separate Regiment of Unmanned Systems, LUFTWAFFE.

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The footage shows several destroyed vehicles on the roadside, which were being used under the guise of Russia’s largest online retailer, "Wildberries".

The regiment also notes that Ukrainian drones struck lorries which were being used to provide logistical support to the Russian army and were disguised as vehicles belonging to the marketplace.

It is added that no civilians were harmed.

Read more: Oil depot in occupied Kerch and port of "Kavkaz" are on fire following attack, - media. VIDEO&PHOTOS

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elimination (7486) Zaporizhzhia region (2155) logistics (72) drones (4797) Unmanned Systems Forces (384) Berdyanskyy district (19) Prymorsk (3)
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