Shelling of Shostka District: one child and two adults killed, others injured

In the Shostka District of Sumy Oblast, a Russian strike on a residential building claimed the lives of a child, the child’s father, and the child’s grandmother. Three other people were injured, and an investigation is underway.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

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On June 22, 2026, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the occupiers launched a drone attack on the home of a large family in the Znob-Novhorod community of the Shostka District.

As a result of the enemy attack, a 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father, and his 73-year-old grandmother were killed. The 31-year-old mother of the deceased boy, his 10-year-old brother, and his 13-year-old sister were also wounded.

See more: Day in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured across several communities in region. PHOTOS