Shelling of Shostka District: one child and two adults killed, others injured
In the Shostka District of Sumy Oblast, a Russian strike on a residential building claimed the lives of a child, the child’s father, and the child’s grandmother. Three other people were injured, and an investigation is underway.
According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.
On June 22, 2026, at approximately 4:50 a.m., the occupiers launched a drone attack on the home of a large family in the Znob-Novhorod community of the Shostka District.
As a result of the enemy attack, a 13-year-old boy, his 36-year-old father, and his 73-year-old grandmother were killed. The 31-year-old mother of the deceased boy, his 10-year-old brother, and his 13-year-old sister were also wounded.
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