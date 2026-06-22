Day in Sumy Oblast: 14 people injured across several communities in region. PHOTOS

As a result of artillery shelling and drone strikes in the communities of Sumy, Okhtyrka, Hlukhiv and other settlements, 14 people have been injured, including a 14-year-old girl.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

In the Sumy community, six people were injured as a result of artillery shelling: women aged 58, 61, 62 and 62, and men aged 54 and 66. A 72-year-old man was injured when an enemy UAV struck.

In the Okhtyrka community, a 36-year-old woman was injured when explosives were dropped from a drone.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 14-year-old girl and a 68-year-old woman were injured as a result of strikes by Russian drones.

In the Bereziv community, two men aged 35 and 42 were injured after being struck by an enemy drone.

In the Kyrykiv community, a 57-year-old man was wounded and a 54-year-old woman was injured when an enemy drone struck a house.

See more: Day in Sumy region: 13 people injured in attacks by the Russian Federation. PHOTOS

Consequences of the attack







