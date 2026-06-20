Day in Sumy region: 13 people injured in attacks by the Russian Federation. PHOTOS

In the Sumy region, 13 people in various communities were injured as a result of attacks by KABs and UAVs.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the regional police.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strikes on the Bilopil and Hlukhiv communities

In the Bilopil community, a 77-year-old man was injured when a guided aerial bomb struck. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.

In the Hlukhiv community, a 35-year-old woman was injured by enemy drone strikes. A 20-year-old man and two women, aged 42 and 44, were also injured.

Consequences of the attacks in the Trostyanets and Putivl communities

In the Trostyanets community, a 40-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone attack. Another 42-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction following the shelling.

In the Putivl community, four men aged 21, 31, 34, and 35 were wounded when a drone struck.

The strike on the Berezivka district and the total number of casualties

In the Bereziv community, a drone struck a car, injuring two women aged 26 and 44.

Read more: Enemy attacked Kharkiv with KABs: one person found dead under rubble, nine injured (updated)









