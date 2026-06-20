Day in Sumy region: 13 people injured in attacks by the Russian Federation. PHOTOS
In the Sumy region, 13 people in various communities were injured as a result of attacks by KABs and UAVs.
According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by the regional police.
Strikes on the Bilopil and Hlukhiv communities
In the Bilopil community, a 77-year-old man was injured when a guided aerial bomb struck. The victim is receiving the necessary medical care.
In the Hlukhiv community, a 35-year-old woman was injured by enemy drone strikes. A 20-year-old man and two women, aged 42 and 44, were also injured.
Consequences of the attacks in the Trostyanets and Putivl communities
In the Trostyanets community, a 40-year-old man was injured as a result of a drone attack. Another 42-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction following the shelling.
In the Putivl community, four men aged 21, 31, 34, and 35 were wounded when a drone struck.
The strike on the Berezivka district and the total number of casualties
In the Bereziv community, a drone struck a car, injuring two women aged 26 and 44.
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