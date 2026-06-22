Kostiantynivka is not surrounded, but situation is critical, - 19th Army Corps

Ukrainian forces are maintaining control of the situation around Kostiantynivka, although the situation is difficult, there is a shortage of personnel, and active assaults by Russian troops are being reported.

According to Censor.NET, Brigadier General Oleksandr Bakulin, commander of the 19th Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, made these remarks in a comment to the BBC.

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He noted that the situation on the front remains difficult due to constant pressure from Russian forces and the enemy’s attempts to disrupt Ukrainian logistics.

Command denies that Ukrainian units have been surrounded

Bakulin, who coordinates the defense of the Kostiantynivka area, stated that reports of Ukrainian troops being surrounded are untrue.

According to him, the situation in the area remains under control, although Russian troops continue to apply active pressure and are attempting to implement a well-rehearsed tactic of encircling the city from the flanks and cutting off supply routes to Ukrainian units.

Ukrainian servicemen defending the Kostiantynivka area report a severe shortage of personnel. They say reinforcements are arriving more slowly than units are suffering casualties, forcing the command to redeploy troops from rear areas.

Drone operators emphasize that one of the main problems remains the activity of Russian drones and the enemy’s attempts to disrupt the logistical support of Ukrainian forces. In their view, the situation can be stabilized by strengthening the city’s defenses and more effectively targeting Russian logistics and UAV operators.

Kostiantynivka remains a zone of active fighting

Three Ukrainian military officials told the BBC that the actual situation in Kostiantynivka differs significantly from both Russian claims about the alleged capture of the city and from oversimplified assessments.

According to them, Russian assault groups are indeed infiltrating various parts of the city, but this does not mean they have established control over those areas. Ukrainian units continue to identify and eliminate such groups, although combat operations are significantly complicated by the urban environment.

At the same time, all sources agree that the enemy continues to build up its forces, attempting to entrench itself in the urban environment and create conditions for further advancement, while the Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to hold their positions and repel the offensive.