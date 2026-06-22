The new edition of the standard school textbook on Russian history will include information about the participation of North Korean troops in combat operations on the side of the Russian Federation.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by Russian media outlets, including RBC, citing a statement by Mikhail Myagkov, the research director of the Russian Military-Historical Society.

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A section on the North Korean military will be added to the textbook

According to Myagkov, the previous edition of the textbook had been prepared before it became known that North Korean military personnel were taking part in the fighting.

The authors are currently working on updating the text and plan to include information about battles involving DPRK troops in the Kursk region.

Read more: 246 combat engagements in past 24 hours: fiercest fighting is taking place across four fronts, - General Staff. MAP

More attention will be paid to the war against Ukraine

There are also plans to expand the sections in the Russian military history textbook for Year 10 and 11 pupils on the use of drones, new types of weaponry and combat tactics in the war against Ukraine.

Myagkov noted that these topics would be covered "in greater detail and more comprehensively".

The author of the textbook is one of Putin’s aides

One of the authors of the single history textbook is Vladimir Medinsky, an aide to the President of the Russian Federation and chairman of the Russian Military-Historical Society.

Russian media had previously reported that the new edition of the textbook is also set to include material on the so-called ‘reasons for the special military operation’ and the meeting between the Russian and US presidents in Alaska in August 2025.