246 combat engagements in past 24 hours: fiercest fighting is taking place across four fronts, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past 24 hours, 246 clashes have been recorded across the entire front line. Russian troops launched the most intense assaults on the Defence Forces’ positions in the Lyman, Kostiantynivka, Huliaipole and Pokrovsk sectors.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

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Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out three missile strikes, firing three missiles, and conducted 84 air strikes, dropping 275 guided bombs. In addition, it deployed 9,629 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,932 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including 55 using multiple launch rocket systems.

Combat operations

In the Northern Slobozhanshchyna and Kursk sectors over the past 24 hours, there were four clashes with the enemy; the aggressor carried out 54 shelling attacks on our troops’ positions and populated areas, including one using MLRS.

In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, the enemy attacked the positions of our units 13 times in the direction of Izbytske and in the areas around the settlements of Lyman, Starytsia and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk sector, the enemy launched eight attacks in the direction of Hlushkivka, Kurylivka, Shyikivka and Mala Shapkivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attempted to breach our defences 24 times, attacking in the areas around the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, Ozerne and towards Lyman, Olhivka, Drobysheve and Dibrova.

In the Sloviansk sector, the enemy launched 16 assaults near Riznykivka, Kaleniky, Zakitne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka, Kryva Luka and Pyskunivka.

In the Kramatorsk sector, the occupiers launched a single attack near the settlement of Minkivka.

In the Kostiantynivka sector the enemy carried out 21 attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Illinivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Sofiivka and towards the settlement of Kucheriv Yar.

Read more: Russian forces are facing logistical problems in Prydniprovskyi region, - military sources

On the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders repelled 21 assault operations by the aggressor in the areas around the settlements of Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Rodynske, Kotlyne, Udachne and towards the settlements of Novyi Donbas, Bilytske, Shevchenko and Novopavlivka.

On the Oleksandrivka sector, the invaders launched one assault in the direction of Sichneve but were repelled.

On the Huliaipillia sector the occupiers carried out 30 attacks towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Huliaipilske, Vozdvizhivka, Varvarivka, Zaliznychne, Rizdvianka and Charivne.

Read more: Enemy tried to break through our defenses in Vovchansk, - JFO

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled two enemy attempts to advance in the Stepnohirsk area and towards Novoandriivka.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the enemy did not carry out any offensive operations.

In the Volyn and Polissya sectors, no signs of the enemy forming offensive groups have been detected.

Strikes against the enemy

Ukrainian defenders continue to systematically destroy the enemy and are putting up effective resistance across all sections of the front.

Over the past 24 hours, the Defence Forces’ air force, missile forces and artillery struck four command posts, five areas where enemy personnel were concentrated, six artillery pieces, two UAV command posts and two other key enemy targets.

In total, the Russian invaders suffered 1,190 casualties over the past day. One tank, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 51 artillery systems, one multiple launch rocket system, two air defence systems, nine ground-based robotic systems, 2,015 unmanned aerial vehicles, 384 enemy vehicles and five units of specialist equipment were also destroyed.