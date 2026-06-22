BES has announced competitive selection processes for the positions of heads of seven regional offices

The Economic Security Bureau has announced competitive selection processes for the positions of heads of seven of BES regional offices: in Vinnytsia, Volyn, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, Lviv, and Poltava regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

This was announced on Facebook by Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi, head of the Economic Security Bureau, according to Censor.NET.

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"Many people criticize government institutions. And often with good reason. If you believe the government can operate more effectively, come and prove it. Not in the comments. In practice. We’re not just looking for managers. We’re looking for leaders. People who are ready to take on responsibility in challenging circumstances, lead a team, make difficult decisions, achieve results, and be accountable not only for their own actions but also for the work of their subordinates," he emphasized.

According to Tsyvinskyi, detailed information about the competitions and a list of job openings are available on the BES’s official website.