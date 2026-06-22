Russian agent who was planning terrorist attacks in Kyiv has been sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment, - SSU

Based on evidence gathered by military counter-intelligence and investigators from the Security Service of Ukraine, a Russian military intelligence agent (better known as the GRU), who was exposed by the SSU in June 2025 whilst preparing bombings in Kyiv, was sentenced to 15 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.

This was reported by the press office of the SSU, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

More about the case

SBU officers caught the suspect red-handed as he was digging up a cache of explosives, which he was due to transport to other hiding places for the terrorists who were to carry out the attacks.

At the scene, 5 kg of plastic explosive, along with detonators and other components for assembling homemade bombs, were seized from the suspect. The investigation revealed that the task had been carried out by a local unemployed man who had been recruited by the enemy.

He first came to the attention of the Russian GRU back in 2014, when he was fighting against the ATO forces in eastern Ukraine as a member of the ‘Iskra-2’ terrorist group.

At the time, he took part in the fighting for Donetsk Airport, and was later, after being recruited, smuggled across the border into territory controlled by Ukraine.

Read more: Coordinated enemy attacks on Cherkasy region: FSB agent sentenced to up to 15 years, - SSU

In the spring of 2025, Russian intelligence officers ‘activated’ their agent and instructed him to set up several caches containing homemade explosive devices (HEDs) on the outskirts of Kyiv. Once the caches had been set up, the traitor was to send the locations of the caches to his handler in Russia using markers on Google Maps.

In addition to the explosives, a tablet, a laptop, and mobile phones were seized from the suspect, which he had used to communicate with the Russian GRU.

The sentence handed down to the traitor