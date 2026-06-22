Enemy has already attacked Defence Forces’ positions 44 times, with heaviest fighting taking place in Kostiantynivka, Pokrovsk and Huliaipole sectors, - General Staff

Since the start of the day on 22 June 2026, Russian forces have attacked the Defence Forces’ positions 44 times.

This has been reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the General Staff.

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Shelling

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, in the Sumy region, the following settlements were hit: Korenok, Neskuchne, Ryzhivka, Buniakine, Rohizne, Ulanove, Bachivsk, Stepanivka, and Malushyne; in the Chernihiv region – Senkivka and Kliusy.

The situation in the North

As reported, one clash with the enemy took place in the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk sectors; the enemy carried out 34 attacks on populated areas and our troops’ positions, including two using multiple launch rocket systems.

Read more: Defence Forces struck "Dubna" space communications centre near Moscow and number of Russian military facilities, - General Staff

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern Slobozhankyi sector, the invaders made three attempts to break through the defences towards Vilcha and in the vicinity of the village of Starytsia.

In the Kupiansk sector today, the enemy launched a single attack on the Defence Forces’ positions in the direction of Hlushkivka.

The situation in the East

According to the General Staff, in the Lyman sector, Ukrainian troops repelled six attempts by the invaders to advance in the Novoselivka area and towards Borova, Drobysheve, and Ozerne. Two engagements are still ongoing.

In the Sloviansk sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled five attempts by the invaders to advance near Zakytne and towards the settlements of Rai-Oleksandrivka and Kryva Luka.

No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Kramatorsk sector.

In the Kostiantynivka sector, our defenders repelled nine attacks near the settlements of Koniantynivka, Ivanopillia, Pleshchiivka, Illinivka and Sofiivka. One engagement is still ongoing.

On the Pokrovsk sector, since the start of the day, the occupiers have attempted eight times to dislodge our troops from their positions in the areas around the settlements of Rodynske, Vasylivka, Kotlyne, and Udachne, and towards the settlements of Serhiivka and Muravka. One attack is still ongoing.

The situation in the south

The General Staff also reports that, on the Oleksandrivka front, the enemy made one attempt to advance towards Sichneve.

In the Huliaipole sector, the Defence Forces successfully repelled nine enemy attacks in the Dobropillia area and in the direction of Huliaipole, Hirky, Vozdvyzhivka, Tsvitkove, and Staroukrainka. One engagement is still ongoing.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy launched a single assault on our defenders’ positions in the Stepove area.

No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded in the Prydniprocskyi sector.

In other areas, there are currently no significant changes in the situation. No attempts by the enemy to advance have been recorded.

"Ukrainian troops are wearing down the enemy along the entire front line and in the rear," the General Staff emphasises.