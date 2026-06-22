Anti-drone defences have already been deployed along nearly 900 kilometres of roads in Ukraine, - Svyrydenko

Since the start of 2026, more than 887 kilometres of anti-drone defences have been installed along roads in Ukraine’s frontline regions.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Yuliia Svyrydenko.

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The most extensive defences have been put in place in the Kherson region

According to Svyrydenko, particular attention is being paid to logistics security in regions that are regularly targeted by Russian drones.

In the Kherson region, more than 207 kilometres of anti-drone defences have already been installed along strategically important routes.

These are the most dangerous stretches of road between the region’s local authorities and routes within Kherson itself.

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Work is continuing

As the head of government pointed out, the works are being funded from the state and regional budgets.

In addition, over 198 kilometres of roads were repaired in May and June in areas close to the front line.