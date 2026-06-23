Honduras wants to buy Ukrainian drones to fight drug trafficking

Drone Industry

Honduras plans to purchase drones from Ukraine to combat drug trafficking and strengthen border security.

This was stated by Honduran President Nasry Asfura at the General Assembly of the Organization of American States, Censor.NET reports, citing Euronews.

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The statement came amid the country’s fight against organized crime, gang violence, and drug trafficking networks, which continue to pose serious security challenges.

"We are talking about drones to protect our borders, to guard them effectively, and to fight organized crime with high-tech equipment," Asfura said.

According to the Honduran leader, Ukraine "can help us significantly in further strengthening our borders and fighting drug trafficking," which is "a matter of national security."

Last week, Asfura met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv. During the talks, Zelenskyy offered cooperation in military technologies, including drone systems.

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